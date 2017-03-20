BEIJING, March 20 China has temporarily
suspended imports of Brazilian meat from March 19 following a
scandal in the South American country over the alleged bribery
of health officials to allow the sale of tainted meat, a source
said on Monday.
The source, who asked not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the information, said that suspension of
Brazilian meat imports was a 'precautionary measure'.
The move followed a decision by South Korea to tighten
inspections of imported Brazilian chicken meat and temporarily
bar sales of chicken products by BRF SA's, the
world's largest poultry producer.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Daniel Flynn)