(Fixes typo in headline)

BRUSSELS, March 24 EU veterinary experts recommended on Friday reinforced checks on imports of meat from Brazil after the launch of an investigation there into corruption of food inspections, an EU source said.

Experts from the European Union's 28 member states met in Brussels to discuss an EU response to the scandal and the risk of rotten or contaminated meat entering the bloc.

The European Commission said on Monday it would block meat shipments from processing plants under investigation.

"The experts said it was of grave importance to have good controls at the entry to the EU," the EU source familiar with the talks said. "Their view is that physical and microbiological checks should be strengthened significantly." (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)