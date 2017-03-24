SAO PAULO, March 24 Hong Kong issued an immediate recall of all meat products supplied by 21 Brazilian factories suspended from exporting by Brazil's government following their involvement in a police investigation into alleged bribery of health inspectors.

Secretary for Food and Health Dr Ko Wing-man said six of the 21 meat processing plants were found to have exported meat to Hong Kong, according to a statement by the government's information services department.

He added that Hong Kong's ban on imports of Brazilian meat would remain in place but the scope of the ban would be adjusted depending on the progress of the Brazilian government's investigations, the statement said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)