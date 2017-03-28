UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Hong Kong has lifted a ban on Brazilian meat imports, a spokesperson for Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil is still blocking exports from the 21 meatpacking plants targeted in a police investigation of alleged bribery of health inspectors in the country's protein industry. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources