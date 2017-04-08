SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Saturday it has been authorized to reopen a plant that was closed during a corruption probe involving Brazilian companies and meat inspectors.

In a statement, BRF said its plant in Mineiros, in the center-western state of Goiás, will return to operation over the following days.

Fallout from the corruption probe reduced poultry and beef exports to countries that imposed temporary bans on Brazilian meat. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)