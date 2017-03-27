SAO PAULO, March 27 Brazil's agriculture ministry said Monday that it had ordered three more food processing facilities to suspend production amid an investigation into alleged corruption of inspectors and unsanitary conditions in the world's biggest meat producer.

That brings to six the number of food processing plants that have been ordered closed by Brazilian authorities. A total of 21 plants are included in a police investigation, and are not allowed to export any product, though they are still able to produce for the domestic market. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)