SAO PAULO, March 23 JBS SA has suspended beef production at 33 of 36 plants in Brazil, the company said on Thursday, due to embargoes on exports to foreign countries after a corruption scandal raised sanitary questions about the Brazilian meatpacking industry.

JBS said in a public statement that its units would resume production next week, with a 35 percent reduction in capacity, adding that the company is focused on maintaining employment of its 125,000 workers in Brazil. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)