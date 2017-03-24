By Brad Brooks and Stephen Eisenhammer
| SAO PAULO, March 24
SAO PAULO, March 24 A police inquiry into
corruption and unsanitary conditions in Brazil's powerful
meatpacking industry contains more than 8,000 pages of evidence
suggesting systematic fraud, not just isolated abuses, said
three sources with direct knowledge of the probe.
The evidence, they said, will contradict assertions by the
government and meat companies that police raids last week on
meatpackers accused of bribery to conceal health violations had
unfairly tarnished the entire industry.
Brazil's meat sector, facing suspensions from over a dozen
of the more than 150 countries to which it sells, is scrambling
to preserve business that fueled $14 billion in exports in 2016.
So far, police have made public only a small percentage of
the alleged abuses by meatpackers, the sources said, from small
firms supplying the domestic market to major exporters who rank
among the world's largest food companies.
Most of the suspected crimes, they added, remain under
judicial seal.
"The investigation does focus on endemic corruption," one
source with direct knowledge of the inquiry told Reuters,
speaking on condition of anonymity. The person is not allowed to
discuss the investigation publicly.
None of the three sources would name companies or
individuals implicated by the evidence.
Brazil's federal police declined to comment.
An Agriculture Ministry spokeswoman said the ministry would
work with police and deal with further details as they emerge.
Since the scandal emerged one week ago, meatpackers and
government officials have sought a balance between condemning
any wrongdoing and asserting that Brazil boasts the highest
sanitation standards of any meat industry worldwide.
The two-year investigation, known as "Operation Weak Flesh,"
has already lodged accusations against more than 100 people,
mostly health inspectors, for taking bribes, allowing the sale
of rancid products, falsifying export documents, or failing to
inspect meatpackers at all.
Prosecutors have yet to present charges.
Still, governments from China, Hong Kong, the European Union
and other major buyers in recent days announced at least partial
bans on Brazilian meat imports.
BRF, the world's largest exporter of poultry, and
JBS, the world's biggest meatpacking company, are
among dozens of firms targeted by police, court documents show.
Both companies deny wrongdoing.
Some politicians and government officials, including
Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, accuse investigators of
seeking the spotlight and sensationalizing the probe.
The criticism prompted the head of the federal police in
Brasilia to issue a joint statement with the Agriculture
Ministry on Tuesday, saying incidents uncovered by police "do
not represent a widespread malfunction of the Brazilian system."
The sources said that police agreed to issue it to relieve
political pressure and continue their investigation in a calmer
environment. The police did not respond to a request for comment
about the statement.
