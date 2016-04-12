China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil police arrested former senator Gim Argello and launched raids in three states on Tuesday as part of the massive corruption investigation centered at state-run oil firm Petrobras, a police source said on Tuesday.
The 28th round of the so-called Operation Car Wash was based on evidence that one lawmaker took bribes to ensure executives at major infrastructure companies would not be called to testify at a congressional investigative committee in 2014, Brazil's federal police said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
