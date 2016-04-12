BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil police arrested former senator Gim Argello and launched raids in three states on Tuesday as part of the massive corruption investigation centered at state-run oil firm Petrobras, a police source said on Tuesday.

The 28th round of the so-called Operation Car Wash was based on evidence that one lawmaker took bribes to ensure executives at major infrastructure companies would not be called to testify at a congressional investigative committee in 2014, Brazil's federal police said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)