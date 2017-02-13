BRASILIA Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he would not interfere in the country's biggest corruption investigation and denied that he had made a close aide a cabinet minister to shield him against prosecution.

Temer did not mention by name Wellington Moreira Franco, his point man for infrastructure investment who became a minister despite being named in plea bargain testimony by a defendant in the sweeping graft investigation, known as "Car Wash," which centers on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro . (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)