BRIEF-Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
* Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
BRASILIA Dec 3 The speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress branded President Dilma Rousseff a liar on Thursday, accusing her of trying to negotiate the outcome of an ethics probe against him in return for his support for tax reform.
House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who has been charged with corruption and money laundering, also defended his decision to open impeachment proceedings against Rousseff the night before.
Rousseff expressed outrage at Cunha's decision late on Wednesday, denying any illegal acts or negotiations with lawmakers to shield the speaker from the ethics probe. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)
* Fitch rates $636 million California GOs 'AA-'; outlook stable
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.