SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the former CEO of investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will stand trial for obstruction of justice, documents from a federal court in Brasilia showed on Friday.

Lula was previously under investigation in various jurisdictions in a sprawling corruption investigation focused on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA but is now officially a defendant. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)