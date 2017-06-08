SAO PAULO, June 8 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA has removed the engineering unit of Brazilian
conglomerate Andrade Gutiérrez SA from a list of banned
contractors, after the latter signed a leniency accord with
prosecutors over a corruption scandal.
In a Thursday securities filing, Petrobras said
terms of an accord with Andrade Gutiérrez include unspecified
monitoring and compliance rules. Petrobras had put Andrade
Gutiérrez's construction unit on a list of forbidden contractors
since December 2014 because of the latter's involvement in a
massive bribery-for-contracts scheme.
