in a day
Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / in a day

Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Thursday targeted the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, as part of a corruption probe, they said in a statement.

Police served three prison warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, the statement said, without specifying whether those applied to Bendine.

Investigators suspect a group of people including Bendine, who was also the chief executive officer for Banco do Brasil SA , received 3 million reais in illegal payments from engineering group Odebrecht SA.

An emailed request for comments to Bendine's lawyers was not immediately answered. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)

