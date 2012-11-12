* Dirceu and former Workers Party president sentenced
* Long sentences cap historic and celebrated trial
By Ana Flor and Hugo Bachega
BRASILIA, Nov 12 A chief of staff to former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and fellow founder of
Brazil's ruling Workers' Party, was sentenced on Monday to over
10 years in prison for running a congressional vote buying
scheme almost a decade ago.
Culminating the biggest political corruption trial in modern
Brazilian history, José Dirceu received a 10-year and 10-month
sentence for heading a bribery scheme in which Workers' Party
officials and associates paid lawmakers a monthly retainer in
exchange for support of their initiatives during the early years
of Lula's first term.
The case, heard by Brazil's Supreme Court, has gripped
Brazil for more than a month, bringing an unprecedented level of
accountability to a country long-accustomed to widespread
corruption.
For many Brazilians, the convictions show that their
country's democratic institutions, while not perfect, have
matured, especially a judicial system that historically was
unable, and often unwilling, to tackle corrupt politicians. The
trial has been all the more surprising because the Workers'
Party is still in power and most of the justices were appointed
by Lula or his chosen successor, President Dilma Rousseff.
The court sentenced Jose Genoino, the president of the
Worker's Party when the scandal broke in 2005, to six years and
11 months in prison.
Last month, the court convicted 25 people, including Dirceu,
for diverting at least $35 million in public money to bribe
legislators to support Lula's minority government during his
first two years in office.
Lula's first term, from 2003 through 2006, was crippled by
the scandal, though the former president, amid an economic boom,
was easily re-elected for a second four-year term. Lula, who was
not charged in the scandal, has denied any knowledge of the
scheme and has even suggested it never existed.
Though Lula remains Brazil's most popular politician, the
convictions have tarnished the memory of his time in office and
marred his legacy.
Dirceu, who helped Lula found the Workers' Party in 1980,
was found guilty of corruption and conspiring with others to
break the law by running the scheme. Known as the mensalão, or
"big monthly payment," the plot diverted public funds through
front companies to pay the lawmakers.
It remains unclear when Dirceu and the others convicted will
be arrested or how much time they will actually serve because
the sentences could still be subject to legal challenges. House
arrest remains a possibility for at least part of their terms,
though their passports have already been confiscated to reduce
the possibility that they could flee.