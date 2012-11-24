* President fires officials implicated in bribery ring
* Deputy attorney general under investigation for corruption
* Close aide to former president Lula at center of scandal
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Nov 24 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff, moving quickly to nip a new scandal in the bud,
ordered the dismissal on Saturday of government officials
allegedly involved in a bribery ring, including the country's
deputy attorney general.
Federal police raided government offices in Brasilia and Sao
Paulo on Friday and arrested six people for running an influence
peddling ring that sold government approvals to businessmen in
return for bribes.
Among those under investigation are the former personal
secretary of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rosemary de
Noronha, who has headed the regional office of the presidency in
Sao Paulo since 2005.
The bribery scandal erupted on the heels of Brazil's biggest
political corruption trial that sentenced some of Lula's closest
aides to prison terms for buying support in Congress for his
minority Workers' Party government after taking office in 2003.
Rousseff, Lula's chosen successor, was not affected by the
vote-buying scandal and she has built on his popularity by
gaining a reputation for not tolerating corruption. But the
ruling Workers' Party was rocked by the scandal which tarnished
Lula's legacy even though he was not implicated.
The new corruption case could further hurt the standing of
Lula, who remains Brazil's most influential politician.
Friday's arrests included two brothers who were recommended
for positions in the federal government by Lula's former
secretary, Noronha: Paulo Rodrigues Vieira, director of the
National Water Agency and Rubens Carlos Vieira, director for
airport infrastructure at Brazil's Civil Aviation Agency.
Police accused the brothers of recruiting second-tier
government employees who would be open to bribery, while a third
brother also under arrest, Marcelo Rodrigues Vieira, contacted
businessmen willing to pay for false or speeded-up approvals.
Police have been investigating the bribery ring since 2010
when an official in the government accounting office who was
offered $150,000 for a favorable report got cold feet, returned
the money he had been paid and blew the whistle.
Early on Friday, police seized computers and data from the
Brasilia office of Deputy Attorney General Jose Weber de Holanda
Alves, who has been dismissed and is under investigation along
with a dozen other people, including a former senator.
"By presidential decision, all the government employees
under investigation by the Federal Police will be dismissed or
fired from their positions," a statement form Rousseff's office
said. She ordered all agencies mentioned in the police probe to
open internal investigations.
Police are investigating possible bribery cases at several
other federal agencies, including the Ministry of Education.
While Noronha served as chief of staff of the president's
regional office in Sao Paulo, Rousseff had inherited her as a
Lula appointee.
Veja news magazine reported that Noronha, who was very close
to Lula and traveled with him abroad when he was president,
received bribes for influence peddling that included a luxury
cruise trip and plastic surgery.