By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil has started to watch its
multinational companies for corrupt practices they might commit
in other countries in the wake of a massive bribery scandal at
home, the nation's top anti-corruption official told Reuters.
Six years after encouraging homegrown conglomerates to
expand beyond Brazil with cheap credit and eased regulatory
rules, the government is now moving to ensure they are complying
with international transparency and corporate governance
standards.
Brazil Comptroller General Valdir Simão said his office,
known as the CGU, has begun to gather information on Brazilian
firms operating abroad and is in talks with U.S. authorities to
enter a cooperation agreement to fight corporate corruption.
"We are drawing up a map of where Brazilian companies are
present, in which markets and what economic activities, to
identify the areas of most risk and decide which countries to
sign bilateral agreements with," Simão told Reuters in an
interview this week.
Brazilian authorities are already exchanging information
with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in the investigation of the bribery scandal
that has engulfed state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA,
or Petrobras, he said.
Brazilian companies rapidly expanded overseas in recent
years, buying foreign rivals in the meat, beer and mining
sectors, propelled by a boom in the world's seventh-largest
economy and low interest loans from Brazil's development bank,
BNDES. They also enjoyed regulatory leniency at home that
allowed them to expand and consolidate without facing antitrust
issues in Brazil.
The CGU is preparing to deal with cases of international
bribery that might involve Brazilian companies in other
countries, Simão said.
A pact with the United States is vital even if companies are
not based there because most international business is conducted
in U.S. dollars and could be under U.S. jurisdiction, he added.
Many of the companies involved in the Petrobras scandal have
shares listed or bonds issued in the United States, making them
subject to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Brazil is striving for greater international transparency as
it reels from the biggest corruption scandal in its history.
Dozens of executives from top Brazilian construction and
engineering firms have been arrested for allegedly paying bribes
to Petrobras executives and kickbacks to politicians in
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
The CGU is currently negotiating leniency settlements with
seven of the 29 Brazilian builders implicated in the Petrobras
scandal, which would allow them to bid for future government
contracts in return for admission of guilt, reparation of
financial damages and payment of fines.
"We expect to conclude most of these negotiations by the end
of the year," Simao said.
Other companies, such as Brazil's largest engineering firm
Odebrecht SA, have so far declined to negotiate with the CGU.
They could be penalized if corruption is proven and barred from
federal, state and municipal government contracts for two years.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Rigby)