SAO PAULO Jan 8 Brazil's top prosecutor has
found evidence that a bribery scheme involving local engineering
firms and the state oil company extended to pension funds and a
workers' fund, benefiting the ruling Workers' Party and allies,
newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Friday.
The paper said the potential new front in Brazil's
largest-ever corruption investigation was based on a slew of
text messages leaked to the local press on Thursday from Leo
Pinheiro, the convicted former head of engineering firm OAS.
"According to what can be inferred from the messages, there
were debentures issued by the companies acquired by banks ... or
by pension funds where there is political interference," top
Brazilian prosecutor Rodrigo Janot wrote in documents seen by
Folha.
Janot said the messages indicated OAS might have paid bribes
to politicians, including House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, or made
official campaign donations to political parties in exchange for
the financial transactions that raised funds, according to
Folha.
The leaked texts, sharply criticized by Brazil's justice
minister on Thursday, could lead prosecutors to formally
investigate several members of President Dilma Rousseff's
cabinet, creating more headaches for the unpopular leader as she
fights unrelated impeachment charges and a recession.
Dozens of engineering firms are being investigated for
price-fixing contracts and overcharging state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA to gain funds used to bribe
politicians. Pinheiro has been sentenced to 16 years in jail for
money laundering and corruption.
Newspaper Valor Economico also reported on Friday that plea
bargain testimony from former Petrobras executive Nestor Cervero
showed Rousseff's chief of staff, Jaques Wagner, received large
sums of money diverted from Petrobras to run his 2006 campaign
for governor of Bahia state.
OAS said in a statement that it would not comment on the
case.
Wagner said in a statement that he would cooperate with
authorities but would not comment on Cervero's testimony because
he did not know its full content or real context.
A spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office did not
have an immediate comment on the reports.
