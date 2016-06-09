BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil has banned the local
unit of Swedish construction company Skanska AB from
doing government work for at least two years as a result of
alleged in involvement in a bribery and kickback scandal, the
government said on Thursday.
The Ministry of Transparency and Control said Skanska Brasil
Ltda belonged to a cartel that fixed prices on contracts with
Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The government also said the
company paid 3 million reais ($890,000) in bribes to obtain a
1.3-billion-real ($386 million) contract for the expansion of an
oil terminal for the state-run company.
Skanska Brasil has denied being part of the cartel of 20
engineering and construction companies under investigation in
the massive corruption scheme that has landed executives in jail
and put dozens of politicians under investigation for allegedly
receiving kickbacks.
Skanska's press office in Stockholm did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Skanska is the second engineering and construction company
to be penalized as a result of the corruption probe at
Petrobras, as the state oil company is known. Brazilian builder
Mendes Junior Engenharia was barred from bidding for
government contracts in April.
Like Skanska, Mendes Junior had not sought to negotiate a
leniency deal with the ministry, Brazil's main anti-corruption
body.
Skanska Brasil can lift the ban on public tender by
returning money lost to the state, the ministry said in a
statement.
The ministry had been called the Comptroller General's
office but was renamed by Brazil's new government.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)