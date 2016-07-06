BRASILIA, July 6 Brazil's federal police on
Wednesday said it served nine arrest warrants in two states as
part of a corruption investigation into a nuclear power plant in
Rio de Janeiro.
Police did not disclose the names of the suspects. The probe
into Eletronuclear, the nuclear power subsidiary of state-run
electric utility Eletrobras, is an outgrowth of a
corruption investigation over kickbacks and price-fixing at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, police
said.
In a statement, police said engineering companies colluded
to overcharge Eletronuclear for the construction of the Angra 3
plant near Rio de Janeiro. Angra 3 is being built by many of the
same firms whose executives are on trial or in jail on charges
of forming a cartel that overcharged Petrobras for work and used
the excess funds to bribe executives and politicians.
Eletronuclear expects Angra 3 to start operating in December
2018, with capacity to generate up to 1,405 megawatts.
Representatives of Eletronuclear did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)