BRIEF-SVG Capital says NAV per share for 45-wks to Dec.9 up 10 pct
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRASILIA, July 7 Brazil police launched raids to investigate a Panamanian bank operating without Brazilian central bank approval, the latest stage of a two-year-long graft investigation centered on state-run companies and political parties, Globo TV said on Thursday.
No arrest warrants were being served, Globo said. The operation was conducted in the cities of São Paulo, Santos and São Bernardo, strongholds of the Workers' Party of suspended President Dilma Rousseff. Representatives for the federal police or prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
* 10 pct net asset per share growth to 719p (£1,125m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial