By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA, Brazil, July 7 Brazilian police seized
documents and questioned suspects on Thursday to investigate
Panama's FPB Bank which allegedly worked with the "Panama
Papers" law firm to spirit money out of Brazil connected to
corruption at state-run companies.
Police said FPB Bank was under investigation for "financial
crimes, laundering of assets and transnational criminal
organization" for offering private banking services without the
authorization of Brazil's central bank.
Offshore companies registered by the Panama-based law firm
Mossack Fonseca, the subject of a massive data leak this year,
allegedly helped FPB Bank get clients' money out of Brazil
illegally, police said in a news conference.
Funds came in part from a multibillion-dollar price-fixing
and bribery scheme at Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA known as "Operation Car Wash,"
prosecutors added in a statement.
Thursday's raids widened the two-year-old Petrobras
investigation, Brazil's biggest graft probe, that has overturned
Brazilian politics and fed the movement to impeach President
Dilma Rousseff on unrelated charges of breaking budget laws.
"Staff of the Panama-based bank in Brazil not only
maintained a clandestine operation but also ensured their
clients' anonymity by using offshores," federal prosecutors
said.
An FPB Bank executive, Edson Paulo Fanton, was taken into
custody for questioning in Santos, a port city near Sao Paulo,
police said.
FPB Bank said in a statement that it has no operations in
Brazil and that accusations that the lender is involved in the
corruption scheme are "erroneous."
"FPB Bank Inc. does not have any links to the 'Operation Car
Wash' in Brazil and is not a client or intermediary of Mossack &
Fonseca," the lender said.
Brazilian police said other banks are being investigated but
declined to disclose which ones. The probe may widen depending
on evidence to include other crimes, police officer Rodrigo
Sanfurgo told the press conference.
Prosecutors said they have identified 44 offshore companies
registered by Mossack at FPB's request. The law firm's
representatives did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A central bank spokeswoman confirmed FPB Bank is not
authorized to operate in Brazil.
Thursday's operation also included search-and-seizure raids
in Sao Paulo, Santos and Sao Bernardo, strongholds of suspended
President Rousseff's Workers Party, which ran the country for 13
years starting in 2003.
The Petrobras probe has resulted in the jailing and
conviction of dozens of powerful executives and politicians for
fixing contracts in return for political contributions and
personal bribes.
