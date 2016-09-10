(Adds statement by office of new attorney general, paragraph 5)
BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazil's new government is
trying to stifle a corruption investigation targeting
politicians and major parties, the former attorney general said
in a magazine interview a day after being replaced by President
Michel Temer.
The former official, Fabio Medina Osorio, told weekly
magazine Veja that he was fired because he tried to deepen the
so-called "Car Wash" corruption probe. Three ministers of
Temer's cabinet have already resigned since he took office in
May after being linked to the probe.
"The government wants to smother the Car Wash probe. It is
very worried," Osorio was quoted as saying by Veja.
Efforts by Reuters to contact Osorio were unsuccessful. A
spokesman for the presidential office did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Temer has previously said that
his government would not obstruct any corruption investigations.
Osorio was replaced by Grace Maria Mendonça. In a statement,
the office of the attorney general said it remains committed to
its constitutional mission against corruption.
"Operation Carwash", which was named for its beginnings as a
money-laundering probe, has ensnared dozens of top politicians
and jailed chief executives from Brazil's biggest construction
firms for paying billions in bribes for bloated contracts.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Grant McCool)