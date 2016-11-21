BRASILIA Nov 21 President Michel Temer has decided his minister in charge of relations with Congress will continue in his post despite allegations he pressed another cabinet member to allow a luxury building in a historic preservation area, a spokesman said on Monday.

Former Culture Minister Marcelo Calero resigned on Friday and accused Geddel Vieira Lima of pressuring him to allow the construction of the 30-storey building where he has bought an apartment in the northeastern city of Salvador. The building had been denied a permit because it was in a colonial heritage area. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)