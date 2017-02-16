BRASILIA Feb 16 Brazil's federal police
targeted a former senator and the son of another senator in
search and seizure operations on Thursday, police said, as part
of an investigation into possible bribes paid during the
construction of the Belo Monte dam.
Police did not disclose the names of the targets and said
the process would remain confidential.
The warrants were issued by Supreme Court Justice Edson
Fachin based on evidence obtained during the so-called "Car
Wash" probe, Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation,
federal police said in a statement.
The targets could be charged for corruption, money
laundering and participation in a criminal organization, as
evidence suggested some builders of the massive Amazon
hydroelectric dam paid bribes to two political parties through
them, police said.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Gareth Jones)