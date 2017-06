BRASILIA May 22 Brazil's President Michel Temer said he will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, according to an interview published by newspaper Folha de S. Paulo on Monday.

"I will not resign. Oust me if you want, but if I stepped down, I would be admitting guilt," Temer said, after denying allegations of corruption and attempting to obstruct a sweeping graft investigation. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)