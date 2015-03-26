China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
BRASILIA, March 26 Brazil's tax agency said on Thursday that it and federal police have detected corrupt activities at the agency that could have cost state coffers at least 5 billion reais ($1.57 billion).
The tax agency allegations come on the heels of a probe that has uncovered a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at state oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, which has rattled Brazil's political establishment and weighed on the country's fragile economy.
The tax agency is part of Brazil's finance ministry.
The agency said in a statement that the investigation, which began in 2013, well before current Finance Minister Joaquim Levy took office, indicates "strong evidence" of influence peddling, corruption, criminal conspiracy and money-laundering.
($1=3.19 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Editing by Brian Winter; and Peter Galloway)
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.