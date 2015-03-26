(Adds raid on Banco Safra)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 26 Brazilian authorities on
Thursday said they uncovered a tax fraud scheme at the Finance
Ministry's tax appeals board that may have cost taxpayers up to
19 billion reais ($5.96 billion).
The news came in the midst of a multibillion-dollar
corruption scandal at state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, that has rattled Brazil's
political establishment and weighed on the fragile economy.
In the latest case, federal police inspector Marlon Cajado
said companies bribed members of the CARF, a body within the
Finance Ministry that hears appeals on tax disputes, to get
favorable rulings that reduced or waived the amounts owed.
Cajado said 70 industrial, agricultural, civil engineering
and financial companies, including banks, were being
investigated on suspicion of bribing tax officials.
Early on Thursday, police raided the offices of the tax
appeals board in Brasilia, and the homes and offices of tax
consultants and lawyers suspected of acting as intermediaries.
They also raided the headquarters of Banco Safra SA
, Brazil's eighth largest bank, owned by
Lebanese-Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra and his family,
according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.
So far, investigators have detected suspect appeals rulings
that cost the state 5 billion reais in tax evasion and are
probing other cases that could raise the total to 19 billion
reais, Brazil's tax agency said in a statement.
The cases under investigation came before the board between
2005 and 2013, well before current Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
took office. While Levy will not be held responsible, the tax
fraud case could worsen the political climate at a time when the
popularity of President Dilma Rousseff's government has
plummeted due to the Petrobras scandal and a stagnant economy.
"It further clouds the atmosphere," said a Finance Ministry
official who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
matter. "Our only alternative is to crack down on corruption."
Police seized documents and 1.3 million reais in cash in the
raids in three cities, but no arrests occurred, Cajado said at a
news conference.
He said companies paid bribes of up to 10 percent to
"manipulate" rulings in cases that involved between 1 and 3
billion reais in taxes due.
The suspects face charges of influence peddling, corruption,
criminal conspiracy and money-laundering, which carry prison
sentences of up to 50 years. Companies accused of paying to
obtain favorable rulings will have their cases reopened.
($1=3.19 Brazilian reais)
