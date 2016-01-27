(Adds comment from Lula's office)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Jan 27 Beach-side apartments in
Brazil may have been used as bribes and to launder money for
members of the ruling Workers' Party, police and prosecutors
said on Wednesday after ordering six arrests and 15 search
warrants.
In the latest phase of Brazil's largest-ever corruption
probe, investigators are looking into whether construction firm
OAS SA used apartments in the Solaris complex in Guaruja as
bribes in a corruption scheme involving state-run oil firm
Petrobras.
Dozens of executives and politicians have been arrested or
are under investigation on suspicion of overcharging Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, and using part
of the proceeds to bribe members of President Dilma Rousseff's
ruling coalition.
The apartments were held in the name of front companies,
such as off-shore Murray Holdings LLC that was registered by
Panama-based Mossack Fonseca Group, prosecutors said at a news
conference, adding Mossack has previously helped hide criminal
activity offshore.
"There is real evidence of money laundering. We are looking
principally at this time at the Vaccari family," said prosecutor
Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, referring to Joao Vaccari, the
former treasurer of the Workers' Party.
Vaccari has been convicted and sentenced to just over 15
years in jail.
OAS declined to comment. Mossack Fonseca, a law firm, said
in a statement it had been "unjustly and erroneously included in
matters with which we have no involvement at all." The firm said
it was not under investigation and had not been contacted by
police or the judiciary.
Local paper O Globo said former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva also had an apartment held under another name in the
complex. Lima did not confirm this.
"If there was an apartment that was in his name ... or
someone in his family, we will investigate it like any other,"
Lima said. Police said all the apartments in the complex were
under investigation.
A statement on the website for Lula's office said the former
president repudiates attempts to link his name with the
corruption scandal. The statement reiterated that Lula's family
bought an option for an apartment in the complex but later
decided not to go through with the purchase. Lula has previously
threatened to prosecute journalists for smearing his name in
connection with the Petrobras case.
Neither Lula nor Rousseff is under investigation, though
Rousseff's approval rating has suffered from the accusations
against her political party.
Police only gave the name of one person that had been
arrested, publicist Nelci Warken.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione, Guillermo
Parra-Bernal and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Andrew Roche, Nick
Zieminski and Andrew Hay)