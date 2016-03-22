BRASILIA, March 22 Brazilian federal police were seeking to arrest 15 people on Tuesday as part of the corruption investigation centered on state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, police said.

Tuesday's operation, codenamed "Xepa", uncovered a bribe-payment scheme led by engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, police said in a statement. It did not give the names of the targets.

It is the 26th raid in the two-year-old corruption probe that has put top executives and political leaders in jail and has raised chances of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Angus MacSwan)