April 28 Brazilian prosecutors charged political
strategist Joao Santana, the architect of President Dilma
Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 election victories, with corruption on
Thursday.
Below are some of the main events in the investigation
focused on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras.
March 20, 2014
Federal police arrest the former head of Petrobras' refining
and supply department, Paulo Roberto Costa, after noticing Costa
was given a Range Rover car by convicted black market money
changer Alberto Youssef.
Aug. 22, 2014
Costa signs a plea bargain deal with prosecutors, agreeing
to explain the corruption scheme and name beneficiaries in
exchange for a lighter sentence. Plea bargains become a
cornerstone of the investigation.
Nov. 14, 2014
Federal police arrest 18 people, including former Petrobras
engineering and services director Renato Duque and senior
engineering executives, in the first broad raid of the
investigation.
Dec. 11, 2014
Prosecutors in Curitiba formally charge 36 people, 22 of
them from engineering firms OAS , Camargo
Correa, UTC Engenharia, Galvao Engenharia,
Mendes Junior and Engevix. Prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol declares war on corruption in Brazil in a nationally
televised press conference.
Dec. 29, 2014
Petrobras bans 23 suppliers cited in the investigation from
bidding on tenders. As of Dec. 2, 2015, 32 firms were banned.
Feb. 6, 2015
Aldir Bendine, former head of state-run Banco do Brasil SA,
steps in as Petrobras chief executive after Maria das Graças
Foster and other senior executives resign abruptly.
March 6, 2015
Brazil's Supreme Court says it will investigate the speakers
of both houses of Congress and 32 other sitting politicians in
connection with the Petrobras scheme.
April 15, 2016
Brazilian police arrest the former treasurer of the ruling
Workers' Party, Joao Vaccari, moving the investigation closer to
Rousseff's inner circle.
May 26, 2015
Nestor Cervero, former international director of Petrobras,
is sentenced to five years in jail for money laundering.
June 19, 2015
Police arrest the CEO of the country's largest construction
company, Marcelo Odebrecht, head of family-run conglomerate
Odebrecht SA.
July 14, 2015
Federal police carry out search and seizure operations at
the home of Senator and former President Fernando Collor de
Mello, the first such operation targeting a sitting politician.
July 20, 2015
Three executives of Brazil's Camargo Correa group are
convicted of money laundering, corruption and other charges, the
first construction industry executives to be sentenced. The
CEO's sentence is reduced from 16 years in prison to a year of
house arrest because of his plea deal.
July 28, 2015
Police arrest two executives involved in building a nuclear
power plant for state-run utility Eletrobras. "Operation
Radioactivity" focused on Eletrobras' Eletronuclear division,
which is building a third nuclear-power reactor at Angra dos
Reis, west of Rio de Janeiro.
July 29, 2015
Prosecutors say Renato Duque, former head of Petrobras'
corporate services division, unfairly favored Italy's Saipem SpA
on a contract for an undersea gas pipeline. More than
a dozen foreign companies are thought to have bribed Petrobras
executives.
Aug. 3, 2015
Police arrest former government minister Jose Dirceu, one of
the most senior members of the Workers Party. Dirceu was Lula's
chief of staff from 2003 to 2005.
Aug. 6, 2015
Prosecutors present formal charges against Jorge Zelada, the
former head of Petrobras' international division, saying he
favored U.S. company Vantage Drilling in a rig contract.
Aug. 20, 2015
Prosecutors in Brasilia charge the speaker of Brazil's lower
house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, with taking a $5 million bribe
related to two drillship contracts. Cunha, who broke with
Rousseff's government and is in charge of impeachment
proceedings against her, fiercely denies the accusations.
Aug. 21, 2015
Prosecutors say Camargo Corrêa agreed to pay 700 million
reais to compensate state-run companies for damages related to
bribery and price-fixing as part of a leniency agreement also
signed with antitrust regulator CADE.
Sept. 30, 2015
Switzerland provides Brazilian prosecutors with Swiss bank
accounts in Cunha's name.
Nov. 24, 2015
Police arrest Jose Carlos Bumlai, a powerful rancher and
friend of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, bringing
their investigation to the country's cane and agriculture
sector.
Nov. 25, 2015
Police jail Senator Delcidio do Amaral and the chief
executive of Brazil's largest independent investment bank on
suspicion of obstructing the investigation. Billionaire banker
Andre Esteves, CEO of BTG Pactual SA, is later
released for lack of evidence.
March 3
The magazine IstoE reports Amaral testified in a plea
bargain that President Rousseff and Lula fostered widespread
graft in the state oil company Petrobras and have repeatedly
tried to thwart its investigation. Both deny wrongdoing.
March 4
Police briefly detain Lula, family members and Workers Party
loyalists for questioning over the source of real estate assets
and millions in payments suspected of coming from graft at
Petrobras.
March 8
Marcelo Odebrecht is sentenced to 19 years in jail.
March 16
Judge Sergio Moro publishes phone conversations between
Rousseff and Lula and says they considered trying to influence
anti-graft prosecutors. The phone calls overshadowed Rousseff's
attempt to appoint Lula as her chief of staff, a move that would
have given him some immunity. Lawyers question the legality of
Moro's action.
March 22
Prosecutors say they have uncovered systematic corruption at
Odebrecht, with an office to pay bribes on work for World Cup
soccer stadiums and Olympics legacy projects. Odebrecht says it
and its executives will cooperate with prosecutors.
April 17
Rousseff loses a crucial impeachment vote in the lower house
of Congress for manipulating public accounts. Anti-government
protesters cited corruption as a reason for supporting her
ouster, though Rousseff pointed out she is not actually under
investigation unlike many lawmakers who voted for her
impeachment.
April 28
Prosecutors charge political strategist Joao Santana with
corruption. The architect of Rousseff's 2010 and 2014 campaigns,
he was arrested in February after police accused him of
receiving bribes from Odebrecht.
Brazil's comptroller general said it had barred builder
Mendes Junior Engenharia from public tenders for at least two
years, making it the first company to be penalized for
involvement in the Petrobras scheme.
(Compiled by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)