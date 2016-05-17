SAO PAULO May 17 Brazil's new Minister of
Transparency and Oversight said he was suspending negotiations
of leniency agreements sought by engineering and construction
companies caught up in a massive corruption investigation.
The minister, Fabiano Silveira, said in a Globo News
television interview aired on Tuesday that interim President
Michel Temer's government wants prosecutors and the federal
audit court to be part of the negotiations.
That would require the new government to sponsor legislation
that would have to pass Congress before talks can resume.
Thirty-one contractors, including Brazil's largest builders,
have been banned from signing new contracts with state-run
Petrobras since late 2014 due to accusations they
colluded to overcharge the oil company and used the extra funds
to bribe politicians.
About half of those, including Latin America's largest
engineering conglomerate Odebrecht, were known to be negotiating
leniency agreements with the federal government, a measure
permitted under Brazil's anti-corruption law.
The agreements would allow companies to bid for new
government contracts as long as they admitted wrongdoing,
collaborated with investigators and paid a fine.
Companies that do not ink deals risk the same fate as Mendes
Junior Engenharia, which was banned on April 28 from
public tenders for at least two years, the first builder to be
punished by the government.
Suspended President Dilma Rousseff, whom the Senate last
week voted to put on trial on charges of breaking budget laws,
last year proposed a measure to speed up the leniency deals. Her
government argued the deals were needed to avoid further damage
to an economy already deep in recession.
But prosecutors who discovered the graft scheme at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, criticized the
scheme. They argued that without their participation in the
negotiations, the government would let companies off too easily
and give them no incentive to avoid committing crimes.
"The more legitimate actors that participate in this
process, the better. This offers more security for the
prevention and prosecution of the offense," Silveira said.
Temer folded the comptroller general's office, which was
negotiating leniency deals, into a new Transparency and
Oversight ministry, which went into action on Tuesday with
federal police in an anti-fraud operation in Santa Catarina
state.
The ministry said in its first press release on Tuesday that
four people were arrested and document seized in the
investigation of graft in municipal sanitation contracts.
