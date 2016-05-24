BRASILIA May 24 Brazilian police launched raids
for a second straight day as part of the wide-ranging graft
probe into state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, the GloboNews TV channel said on Tuesday.
Tuesday's raids, part of the so-called "Car Wash" operation
that has rattled the heights of Brazil's business and political
circles over the past two years, targeted an unnamed company
suspected of receiving money illegally taken from Petrobras,
GloboNews reported.
A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comments.
Police on Monday arrested a former treasurer of one of the
parties in the country's ruling coalition. He was accused of
receiving about 1 million reais ($280,465) in bribes.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)