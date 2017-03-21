BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's federal police were
executing search and seizure warrants in the northeastern state
of Pernambuco in the latest phase of a sweeping, three-year-old
probe into corruption centering on state oil company Petrobras
, Globo News TV said on Tuesday.
The warrants were issued by the Supreme Court, suggesting
the targets were politicians who can only be tried by that
tribunal, Globo News said.
Spokesmen at the federal police did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
