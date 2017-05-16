(Adds Agriculture Ministry comment in final paragraph)
By Pedro Fonseca
SAO PAULO May 16 Brazilian police on Tuesday
opened two separate investigations into whether certain food
companies improperly received favorable treatment from the
Agriculture Ministry, the latest probe ensnaring the powerful
farming sector.
The probes into whether inspection procedures were relaxed
for meatpacking, dairy and other food companies come two months
after industry leaders JBS SA and BRF SA
were rocked by allegations of bribing food inspectors.
The investigations have shaken confidence in Brazil's
once-solid agricultural sector, leading some countries to
suspend imports of Brazilian meat for about a week and weighing
on profits of several industry powerhouses.
One of the two newly launched probes involves an alleged
scheme to delay or cancel fines in in return for some 3 million
reais ($965,000) in bribes between 2010 and 2016, police said.
Federal police said in a statement they were arresting 10
people in the states of Tocantins, Pará, São Paulo and
Pernambuco related to the allegations.
Meatpacker Minerva is among the companies
targeted by the latest probes, Arcelino Vieira Damasceno,
federal police superintendent in Tocantins, told journalists.
Minerva, whose shares slumped 3.3 percent, said in a
statement that it was cooperating with the probe, adding that it
follows "rigid corporate governance norms" and that its
"operations conform to all applicable legislation."
The federal police said they are also investigating improper
protection of food companies as well as persecution of
government food inspectors through disciplinary procedures and
unfounded removals.
Several Agriculture Ministry supervisors in the southern
state of Santa Catarina have been removed from their jobs as
part of the probe, which found evidence that unnamed companies
imported chemically adulterated fish without adequate oversight.
A handful of other unlisted meat, poultry and dairy
companies including Frango Norte, Laticínio Veneza, Santa Izabel
Alimentos, Masterboi, Laticínio Fortaleza and Laticínios Palac
are also under investigation, Damasceno said. Those companies
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shares of JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, which also
reported disappointing quarterly earnings late on Monday, fell
8.6 percent, their worst drop in two months.
"This is another in a string of investigations into the
meatpacking sector. Even if JBS is not directly involved, that
is definitely not good news," analyst Vitor Suzaki at Lerosa
Investimentos said. BRF shares fell 3.3 percent.
JBS, whose Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joesley and
Wesley Batista are being sought for questioning in a separate
probe of suspected fraud in loans from state bank BNDES, said it
still plans to list its U.S. unit later this year.
Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, a billionaire soy
producer, earlier this year criticized police for handling the
investigation into sanitary and corruption problems in an
"alarmist" way.
The ministry said in a statement that it supported the
police actions and was collaborating with the probe, adding that
those named as suspects had been removed from their posts for 60
days as a precautionary measure.
($1 = 3.11 reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Christian
Plumb; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)