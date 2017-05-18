BRASILIA May 18 Brazilian President Michel
Temer on Thursday told lawmakers that his government would not
be toppled by allegations he was caught on tape trying to buy
the silence of a potential witness in a sprawling graft
investigation, a senator who was at the meeting said.
Separately, an aide to Temer said the president planned to
make an announcement about the allegations on Thursday, adding
that he was convinced of his innocence but needed to know the
content of the recording to defend himself.
At the congressional meeting, Temer told lawmakers that he
was a victim of a "conspiracy" at the very moment when his
government was having some success, according to Senator Sérgio
Petecão.
