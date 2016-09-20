SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Brazil's iconic former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will stand trial on corruption charges, a crusading federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Sergio Moro said that Lula, the most powerful political force in Brazil during the last two decades, will be judged for allegedly accepting 3.7 million reais ($1.11 million) in bribes connected to the sweeping kickback probe at state-run oil company Petrobras.

