SAO PAULO May 19 Brazil's Supreme Court
released plea-bargain testimony on Friday that includes
accusations President Michel Temer received 15 million reais
($4.6 million) in bribes in 2014 before he took office from
executives of meatpacking giant JBS SA.
The testimony also claims former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva received $50 million in bribes in offshore accounts
from JBS, while ex-President Dilma Rousseff took $30 million in
bribes in offshore accounts.
Lawyers for Lula did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. A lawyer for Rousseff could not immediately be located.
Both former leaders have repeatedly proclaimed their innocence.
($1 = 3.2893 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)