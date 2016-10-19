BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian police on Wednesday arrested on corruption charges Eduardo Cunha, the former leader of the lower house of Congress who led the drive to impeach ex-President Dilma Rousseff, a spokesman for the federal police said.

Cunha, who was detained in the capital Brasilia, has been caught up in the sprawling kickback probe of state-run oil company Petrobras. He is accused of taking a $5 million bribe related to contracts for two drillships built for the company. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)