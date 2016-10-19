UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian police on Wednesday arrested on corruption charges Eduardo Cunha, the former leader of the lower house of Congress who led the drive to impeach ex-President Dilma Rousseff, a spokesman for the federal police said.
Cunha, who was detained in the capital Brasilia, has been caught up in the sprawling kickback probe of state-run oil company Petrobras. He is accused of taking a $5 million bribe related to contracts for two drillships built for the company. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: