CURITIBA, Brazil, April 20 In a Brazil deeply
divided by the battle to oust President Dilma Rousseff, one
sentiment unites ordinary people on both sides of the
impeachment fight - outrage against corruption.
Some worry a historic investigation uncovering huge graft
scandals at state oil firm Petrobras could be quietly
quashed if, as expected, the Senate votes to put Rousseff on
trial next month for breaking budget laws.
Rousseff will be suspended by mid-May if the trial goes
ahead and the party set to take over, the Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB), is as heavily implicated as her ruling
Workers Party (PT) in the Petrobras kick-back schemes.
But those leading the investigation insist they will not
allow it to be hobbled or run out of steam.
"Federal prosecutors and our own task force will fight
ferociously for this investigation to continue to the end,"
Carlos Lima, a lead prosecutor for the Petrobras case, told
Reuters this week in his modest, shared office in Curitiba.
"We will not remain silent in the face of any attempts to
strip us of this investigation."
As part of its efforts, the anti-corruption task force is
stepping up its calls for the public to defend the
investigation, code named 'Operation Car Wash'.
They are also demanding constitutional changes to hand the
federal police more independence.
Prosecutors, federal police and crusading federal Judge
Sergio Moro have worked out of Curitiba to uncover a vast cartel
of construction firms that conspired for years to siphon
billions of dollars worth of kickbacks from Petrobras.
Some of the money ended up in the hands of Rousseff's allies
and high-profile members of the PMDB, which was until recently
part of the ruling coalition.
Rousseff has not been linked to the payment of bribes and
her impeachment last Sunday was not connected to the probe,
although it has battered public support for her government.
Across the street from the federal court in Curitiba, where
most of the case has played out, Marilza Scheidt, a 58-year-old
housewife, has erected a small camp.
Like many in Brazil, while she openly disdains Rousseff, she
says those who may take her place are complicit in corruption.
Wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of Moro, Scheidt hands
out "I Support Car Wash" bumper stickers to passersby.
"Car Wash opened Brazil's eyes, and regardless of political
divisions I truly believe we all want one thing - a clean
country," she said. "We must demand justice for the corrupt, or
they will get away with it all."
POLICE FORCE VULNERABLE
The Car Wash probe has been politicized and Rousseff's
government accuses investigators of being part of a plot to
bring her down.
The institution most vulnerable to politicians' retribution
is the federal police, responsible for the bulk of the
investigations. Under Brazil`s 1988 constitution, it lacks the
same autonomy as federal prosecutors and the judiciary.
Justice Minister Eugenio Aragao last month threatened to
dismantle the Car Wash team if he got even a "whiff" they were
responsible for a series of high profile leaks to the media.
He warned that he required no actual proof to transfer
police working on the case for years.
"We've already seen threats against the investigation," said
Carlos Sobral, president of the National Association of Federal
Police. "We'll see political interference in our investigations
if we don't have a constitutional amendment giving the federal
police autonomy."
A measure to do that has been before Congress since 2009 but
has been ignored by successive governments. In the meantime,
Sobral said, a new government could change the federal police
team at will and even dismiss the head of the force.
"We need the support of the Brazilian public to help protect
us," Sobral said.
For Lima, the achievements of Operation Car Wash will
guarantee its survival.
"This inquiry is spreading and will spread throughout
Brazil," he said. "There will be an untold number of operations
that derive from this work, that will follow this new model of
investigation. It won't stop."
Vice President Michel Temer, who will take over from
Rousseff if she is removed from office, has said his government
would not interfere with Operation Car Wash.
Carlos Pereira, a professor of public administration at the
Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro, said strong public
support for the probe would curtail the ability of politicians
to undermine the police and judiciary.
And Temer himself has weak support. Polls show that about 60
percent of Brazilians want him impeached too.
"If Michel Temer or any other president decides to weaken
these institutions, they will face a tremendous and direct
political cost," Pereira said.
