RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 The investment arm of
Brazil's state development bank BNDES is not considering selling
a 21 percent stake in meatpacker JBS SA, whose controlling
shareholder remains ensnared in a corruption scandal and a
mudslinging with the country's president.
Speaking at a Tuesday event in Rio de Janeiro, BNDES Chief
Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said that BNDESPar
is not mulling exiting the company, because the
moment now is "to help preserve jobs and revenue" at JBS, which
is the world's second-largest food processor. JBS is
also the world's No. 1 meatpacker.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal)