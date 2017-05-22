BRASILIA May 22 Brazilian lawmakers are
considering opening a congressional inquiry into the foreign
exchange and stock trades of meatpacker JBS SA before
markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the
company's top executives, the head of the DEM party in the lower
house, Efraim Filho, told Reuters on Monday.
Brazil's securities regulator last week launched four new
probes against JBS and other companies controlled by J&F
Investimentos to investigate suspicious trades.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)