SAO PAULO, June 10 A group of Brazilian
prosecutors looking into suspected illicit loans to a company
controlled by the billionaire Batista family have abstained from
joining a recent 10.3 billion-real ($3.1 billion) leniency deal,
suggesting the fine could rise further, O Estado de S. Paulo
newspaper said on Saturday.
Prosecutors in "Operation Bullish" have spotted sources of
potential crimes involving the approval and disbursement of
loans worth billions of reais from state development bank BNDES
to the Batistas' investment holding company J&F
Investimentos SA, according to Estado.
State loans helped fuel growth at J&F over the past decade,
enabling it to assert control of the world's number-one
meatpacker JBS SA while expanding into fashion, dairy
production, pulp processing and banking. JBS also is among the
world's top three food firms.
The office of the prosecutor who leads Operation Bullish,
Ivan Marx, said he was assessing the terms of the leniency deal
signed between J&F, the Batistas and the Prosecutor General's
Office. Marx was not convinced that all crimes committed by J&F
and the Batistas have been unearthed, Estado reported, citing
people with direct knowledge of Marx's thinking.
In the event Marx and his team decide to move forward with
Operation Bullish, the fine could rise further, Estado said
without elaborating. The leniency fine that Brazil levied on J&F
on May 31 is the world's biggest to date.
Emails and calls to the media office of the Brasilia-based
Prosecutor General's Office were not immediately answered. A
spokesman for J&F did not immediately respond to a phone call
seeking comment.
The leniency accord struck between the Batistas and
Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot has been marked by controversy,
because of what fellow prosecutors and lawyers have seen as
rather lax penalties.
Brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, members of the family
that controls the group, admitted to spending 600 million reais
to bribe nearly 1,900 politicians in recent years. Part of the
testimonies in the plea deal implicated President Michel Temer,
whom Joesley accused of working to obstruct a major corruption
probe. Temer denies the accusations.
Currently, J&F and the Batistas are involved in five
different investigations apart from Operation Bullish.
($1 = 3.2959 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)