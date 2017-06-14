SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA appointed Gilberto Xandó to its board on Wednesday to replace shareholder and former chairman Joesley Batista, who resigned last month after signing a plea deal with prosecutors to settle his role in several corruption probes.

Xandó is the chief executive of dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, which is controlled by JBS's parent company, J&F Investimentos. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler)