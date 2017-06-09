SAO PAULO, June 9 Shares in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, fell 3.21 percent in early trading Friday to 7.25 reais at the São Paulo stock exchange on reports that it was being targeted by a federal police raid.

According to a report by the Veja news magazine, federal police agents raided the headquarters of JBS and of FB Participações, another company controlled by the Batista family.

Neither the federal police nor JBS had immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano)