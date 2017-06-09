UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Shares in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, fell 3.21 percent in early trading Friday to 7.25 reais at the São Paulo stock exchange on reports that it was being targeted by a federal police raid.
According to a report by the Veja news magazine, federal police agents raided the headquarters of JBS and of FB Participações, another company controlled by the Batista family.
Neither the federal police nor JBS had immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources