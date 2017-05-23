SAO PAULO May 23 JBS SA shares
skidded as much as 10 percent, bringing the scandal-tainted
Brazilian meatpacker's nosedive over the past five days to 46
percent, on growing concern about the impact of a plea bargain
by its owners on the company's finances.
Fitch late on Monday cut its rating on JBS debt to BB from
BB+, citing the magnitude of the deal signed with prosecutors by
brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista and its potential impact on
funding sources.
The Fitch move followed a similar one by Moody's earlier on
Monday.
The downgrades sparked a fresh round of selling in JBS
shares which is likely to extend in the short term, said
Coinvalores brokerage head of equities trading Marco Tulli
Siqueira.
"The selloff may be overstretched in terms of fundamentals
but right now the market is in panic mode," he said. "That will
not change until the scandal dies down."
JBS shares later trimmed losses to 8.4 percent to 5.48
reais, still their lowest level in 47 months.
In a related development, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo
reported on Tuesday that Banco Original SA, a mid-sized bank
owned by J&F Investimentos, which controls JBS, will be
monitored on-site by a central bank auditor starting on Tuesday.
The measure was taken preemptively by the central bank, the
newspaper said, citing a source with knowledge of regulatory
practices, and does not mean an intervention at the lender.
The Batista brothers, who have built J&F into a sprawling
conglomerate, have admitted to bribing politicians in a case
that has sparked calls for the resignation of Brazilian
President Michel Temer.
The central bank declined to comment. A Banco Original
spokesperson did not have an immediate comment.
