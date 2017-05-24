SAO PAULO May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas
SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on
Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it
was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F
Investimentos SA had considered selling.
Alpargatas shares were up 8 percent in afternoon trading
after Reuters reported that J&F, which also owns the world's
largest meatpacker JBS SA, had considered selling the
shoe and sportswear maker earlier in the year.
Banco Bradesco SA's investment banking unit,
which J&F hired to help it sell another asset, dairy company
Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, had also been
advising the family on plans to merge Alpargatas' different
classes of stock into common shares, three people with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Alpargatas said late on Tuesday that plan had been scrapped.
Moves to cancel such share restructurings at Brazilian companies
have in the past been preludes to asset sales.
Alpargatas, which J&F acquired from construction
conglomerate Camargo Correa SA two-and-a-half years ago for 2.7
billion reais, could easily attract suitors and may now be worth
more than 3 billion reais, one of the people with knowledge of
the situation told Reuters.
In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Alpargatas said JBS
Chairman Joesley Batista, who turned a regional slaughterhouse
into a global empire with the help of government loans, was
resigning from Alpargatas' board.
JBS shares were little changed after rallying on Tuesday.
Batista made headlines last week for recording Brazilian
President Michel Temer appearing to back JBS's payment of bribes
to a jailed politician. Temer has come under pressure to resign
but he has denied the allegations and insisted he will not step
down voluntarily.
"Asset sales by J&F could bolster its cash situation,
indirectly helping JBS," an equities trader from a major foreign
bank said. "Still, there's a lot of uncertainty over what could
be sold and for how much."
J&F Investimentos said late on Tuesday it was continuing to
negotiate a plea bargain deal with Brazilian prosecutors to
settle charges it bribed scores of politicians including Temer.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that J&F was
now willing to pay at least $1.3 billion as part of a
settlement, up from the 1 billion reais ($305.52 million)it
initially proposed. Prosecutors have asked for 11.2 billion
reais.
J&F said it would not be commenting on the plea bargain
until an agreement was reached.
($1 = 3.2731 reais)
(Reporting By Bruno Federowski; Writing by Christian Plumb;
Editing by Andrew Hay)