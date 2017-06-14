SAO PAULO, June 14 JBS SA, whose controlling
shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency
fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global
head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to
turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.
In a Wednesday securities filing, JBS said
Proença will implement structures to monitor compliance and
other procedures across JBS's different units "internally and
externally." The company also hired law firm White & Case LLC to
help oversee the creation of the new global compliance unit.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)