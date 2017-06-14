(Adds details of procedures, background throughout)
SAO PAULO, June 14 JBS SA, whose controlling
shareholder recently agreed to pay the world's largest leniency
fine ever, has hired lawyer Marcelo Proença to become global
head of compliance, as the world's biggest meatpacker seeks to
turn the page on a massive corruption scandal.
In a Wednesday securities filing, JBS said
Proença will structure and monitor compliance procedures across
JBS inside and outside the company. The newly-created division
will report directly to the board, in order to ensure "the best
possible corporate governance practices," the filing added.
Law firm White & Case LLC was hired to help provide support
for Proença and oversee the creation of JBS's compliance unit,
the filing said. Proença has a bachelor and PhD degrees in law
and has 27 years experience, especially in corporate and
commercial law.
Last month, Brazil's billionaire Batista family - which owns
over 40 percent of JBS through investment holding company J&F
Investimentos SA - agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion
real ($3.1 billion) fine related to corruption and bribery
allegations.
The move is akin to one that engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht SA took in the wake of a similar accord linked to a
corruption probe. Brazil's law orders companies to revamp their
compliance rules and corporate governance codes to approve a
leniency deal and shelter them and their executives from future
prosecution.
JBS shares rose as much as 0.6 percent to 6.85 reais in
early Wednesday trading, paring back year-to-date losses to 40
percent. The stock has shed 37 percent since May 16, when
Brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista admitted in separate plea
deals to bribing nearly 1,900 politicians in recent years.
State loans helped fuel growth at J&F over the past decade,
enabling it to assert control of JBS while expanding into
fashion, dairy production, pulp processing and banking. JBS grew
from a mid-sized slaughterhouse in Brazil's Midwest into one of
the world's top-three food processing companies in over a decade
through acquisitions partially funded with government funding.
Part of the testimonies in the plea deal implicated
President Michel Temer, whom Joesley accused of working to
obstruct a major corruption probe. Temer denies the
accusations.
($1 = 3.3114 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)