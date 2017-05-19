By Tatiana Bautzer and Joel Schectman
SAO PAULO/WASHINGTON May 19 The brothers whose
deft dealmaking helped build JBS SA into the world's
No. 1 meat processor are testing that talent like never before
as they seek a leniency deal with prosecutors after admitting to
paying millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian politicians.
JBS and its controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos, a
sprawling conglomerate led by billionaires Joesley and Wesley
Batista, are pressuring prosecutors to accept what would likely
be the most lenient of all the plea deals negotiated during a
three-year old corruption investigation that has implicated
scores of Brazilian politicians and executives.
JBS Chairman Joesley Batista this week set off a political
firestorm by revealing that he had taped a conversation with
Michel Temer in March in which the Brazilian president seemed to
assent to bribing a jailed lawmaker. Temer has denied any
wrongdoing and has said he will not resign.
Batista later signed a plea agreement with prosecutors in
which he acknowledged distributing payments to some 2,000
politicians over the last 10 years.
The 44-year old led the company's rapid expansion through
U.S. acquisitions Swift Foods and Pilgrim's Pride Corp,
deals financed with the help of 8.1 billion reais ($2.49
billion) from state development bank BNDES.
Batista admitted to paying $30 million to former President
Dilma Rousseff in return for loans from the state banks.
Batista and his older brother Wesley will be personally
responsible for paying fines of 110 million reais each,
prosecutors say, but will get no jail time.
At the same time, a battle is brewing over how big a fine
the group will pay, with prosecutors seeking 11.2 billion reais
($3.44 billion) over 10 years, equivalent to 5.8 percent of the
group's total revenue last year, the prosecutors said in a
statement.
J&F proposed a much smaller 1 billion reais, which would be
around 0.5 percent of the group's total revenue last year, the
prosecutors added, warning that the leniency agreement with the
group would be immediately suspended if the company did not
agree to the $3.4 billion fine by midnight on Friday.
That fine would still be smaller than the $3.6 billion
penalty agreed this year with construction conglomerate
Odebrecht SA and its petrochemical unit Braskem SA,
implicated in a separate arm of the corruption investigation.
'MORE LENIENT'
Marcelo Odebrecht, the former CEO of his own family's
eponymous company, remains in jail over a year after prosecutors
first leveled charges against him and despite the fact that he
also signed a plea deal.
According to a report by newspaper O Globo, the Batista
brothers have also hired a law firm to negotiate a deal with the
U.S. Department of Justice.
Jason Linder, a prosecutor in the department's anti-bribery
unit until earlier this month, said the penalty against the
executives appeared lenient compared to others sought by
Brazilian authorities.
Brazilian prosecutors are bringing 10 Embraer executives to
trial on bribery charges that could result in long sentences,
said Linder, who led the parallel U.S. case against the
aerospace company.
Linder also pointed to the 19-year prison sentence for
Marcelo Odebrecht, handed down by a Brazilian judge.
"The fact that they are paying money and not facing jail
time strikes me as more lenient," he said. "It could be because
of the level of cooperation with prosecutors, the size and scope
of the misconduct or the quality and strength of the available
evidence."
Brazil's federal public prosecutor's office said in an
emailed statement to Reuters that the Batistas' treatment, with
no jail time, was justified by the quality and timeliness of the
evidence they brought to the investigation.
Some investors interested in a planned initial public
offering by JBS's global meat processing unit voiced support for
less harsh penalties. Like people close to the Batistas, they
praised Joesley Batista's willingness to wear a wire and record
incriminating statements by Temer and others.
"He voluntarily gave prosecutors evidence against a sitting
president", said one investor, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Odebrechts, by contrast, only cooperated after family
scion Marcelo Odebrecht had been in jail for a year and
prosecutors had uncovered a bribe department within the
conglomerate.
In a statement on Thursday, Joesley Batista stressed that
his companies had never bribed officials in countries other than
Brazil. Odebrecht has admitted to bribing government officials
in 12 countries.
($1 = 3.2590 reais)
